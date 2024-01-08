Bulls vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - January 8
The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (16-21) heading into their game against the Charlotte Hornets (8-25) currently features four players on it. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 from Spectrum Center.
On Friday when these teams last met, the Bulls bested the Hornets 104-91. In the Bulls' win, Coby White put up 22 points (and added 10 rebounds and six assists), while Miles Bridges scored 28 in the losing effort for the Hornets.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Torrey Craig
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|6.1
|4.8
|1.0
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Out
|Cervical
|10.0
|3.5
|2.5
|Patrick Williams
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|10.0
|4.0
|1.5
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Gordon Hayward: Out (Calf), Mark Williams: Out (Back), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle)
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Fubo
