The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) will attempt to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

This season, the Bulls have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.

In games Chicago shoots better than 49.8% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 27th.

The Bulls put up 11 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Hornets give up (120.1).

When Chicago puts up more than 120.1 points, it is 5-1.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are averaging 109.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (108.8).

In 2023-24, Chicago is ceding 107.6 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 116.6.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Bulls have played worse in home games this season, averaging 11.4 treys per game with a 34.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 per game and a 37% percentage in road games.

Bulls Injuries