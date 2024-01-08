How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) will attempt to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center.
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info
|Bulls vs Hornets Injury Report
|Bulls vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Hornets Prediction
|Bulls vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Hornets Player Props
Bulls Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulls have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have hit.
- In games Chicago shoots better than 49.8% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Bulls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 27th.
- The Bulls put up 11 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Hornets give up (120.1).
- When Chicago puts up more than 120.1 points, it is 5-1.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls are averaging 109.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (108.8).
- In 2023-24, Chicago is ceding 107.6 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 116.6.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Bulls have played worse in home games this season, averaging 11.4 treys per game with a 34.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 per game and a 37% percentage in road games.
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Cervical
|Nikola Vucevic
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Zach LaVine
|Questionable
|Foot
