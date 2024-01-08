Player prop bet odds for DeMar DeRozan, Terry Rozier and others are available when the Chicago Bulls visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -159) 5.5 (Over: +126)

DeRozan has put up 22.2 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.7 points more than Monday's points prop total.

He has collected 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 18.5-point prop total for Coby White on Monday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average, which is 17.9.

He has collected 4.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).

White has dished out 4.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Monday's over/under.

White's 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +122) 6.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 23.7 points Rozier scores per game are 0.8 less than his prop total on Monday.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Rozier's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Rozier has knocked down 2.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -111)

The 23.5-point total set for Miles Bridges on Monday is 3.1 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected seven rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

Bridges has averaged three assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

Bridges has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

