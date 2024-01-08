The Chicago Bulls, with DeMar DeRozan, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent appearance, a 104-91 win over the Hornets, DeRozan totaled 17 points, six assists and three steals.

Below we will break down DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 22.2 21.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.1 Assists 4.5 5.3 5.6 PRA -- 31.2 31.2 PR -- 25.9 25.6



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 17.5% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.5 per contest.

DeRozan's opponents, the Hornets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 101 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 16th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Hornets are the 25th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 120.1 points per game.

The Hornets are the 24th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 28 assists per game, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2024 38 17 1 6 0 0 3 12/6/2023 37 29 6 3 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.