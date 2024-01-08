The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) and DeMar DeRozan's Chicago Bulls (16-21) hit the chardwood at Spectrum Center on Monday, January 8, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center

DeMar DeRozan vs. Terry Rozier Fantasy Comparison

Stat DeMar DeRozan Terry Rozier Total Fantasy Pts 1291.5 875.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.9 39.8 Fantasy Rank 34 -

DeMar DeRozan vs. Terry Rozier Insights

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeRozan's numbers for the season are 22.2 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

The Bulls are being outscored by 2.4 points per game with a -89 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.1 points per game (28th in the NBA) and allow 111.5 per outing (sixth in the league).

Chicago falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. It is grabbing 43.2 rebounds per game (21st in the league) compared to its opponents' 44.6 per contest.

The Bulls connect on 11.6 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (21st in the NBA). They are making 2.3 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 13.9 per game while shooting 36.6%.

Chicago has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.7 per game (third in NBA play) while forcing 13.9 (sixth in the league).

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Terry Rozier averages 23.7 points, 3.8 boards and 7.1 assists, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Hornets are being outscored by 10.6 points per game, with a -350 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.5 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 120.1 per contest (25th in league).

Charlotte grabs 41.1 rebounds per game (27th in league) while allowing 44.9 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.8 boards per game.

The Hornets make 11.3 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.3 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.7% from deep (20th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 39.6%.

Charlotte has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (18th in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (14th in league).

DeMar DeRozan vs. Terry Rozier Advanced Stats

Stat DeMar DeRozan Terry Rozier Plus/Minus Per Game -3.4 -7.6 Usage Percentage 25.4% 28.3% True Shooting Pct 56.6% 56.9% Total Rebound Pct 5.6% 6.1% Assist Pct 23.2% 32.0%

