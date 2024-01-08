Linn County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Linn County, Iowa, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshalltown High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
