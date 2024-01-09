Tuesday's game at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the No. 3 Houston Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 victory for Houston, so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Iowa State vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 69, Iowa State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-2.4)

Houston (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 135.6

Iowa State is 9-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Houston's 9-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cyclones are 9-5-0 and the Cougars are 3-10-0. Iowa State is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Houston has gone 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones have a +345 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.7 points per game. They're putting up 84.6 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball and are allowing 59.9 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball.

The 37.2 rebounds per game Iowa State averages rank 145th in college basketball, and are 6.6 more than the 30.6 its opponents record per outing.

Iowa State hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (225th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (61st in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc.

The Cyclones score 107.3 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while giving up 76.1 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Iowa State has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (74th in college basketball play), 7.9 fewer than the 18.4 it forces on average (second in college basketball).

