The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Purdue Boilermakers (7-5), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Mackey Arena. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Players to Watch

Caitlin Clark: 30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kate Martin: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

12 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Sydney Affolter: 6.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Hannah Stuelke: 13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sharon Goodman: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Players to Watch

Abbey Ellis: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeanae Terry: 4.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Madison Layden: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Caitlyn Harper: 9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.