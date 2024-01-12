The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten squads at 9:30 PM ET on Friday. The game will be available on BTN.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Information

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Ben Krikke: 17 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tony Perkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 13.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen Freeman: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Patrick McCaffery: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Brice Williams: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Rienk Mast: 13 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Juwan Gary: 13.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
  • Keisei Tominaga: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Josiah Allick: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Iowa vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Nebraska AVG Nebraska Rank
10th 87.8 Points Scored 77.6 122nd
310th 77.2 Points Allowed 65.5 62nd
69th 39.5 Rebounds 41.9 22nd
135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.6 74th
233rd 7 3pt Made 8.8 70th
7th 19.7 Assists 15.8 67th
30th 9.4 Turnovers 11.1 121st

