On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) face the Chicago Bulls (15-19) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI+.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, NBCS-CHI+

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's also draining 45.5% of his shots from the field.

Coby White is putting up 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He's draining 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.

Patrick Williams is putting up 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 46% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Andre Drummond gets the Bulls 7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest while posting 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alex Caruso gets the Bulls 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while posting 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama posts 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 3.2 blocks (first in league).

Keldon Johnson puts up 17.6 points, 6.3 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Devin Vassell puts up 18.2 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made treys per game.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.9 points, 4 assists and 5.6 boards.

Tre Jones posts 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor.

Bulls vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Spurs Bulls 111.7 Points Avg. 109.9 123 Points Allowed Avg. 112 45.6% Field Goal % 45.5% 34.6% Three Point % 35.9%

