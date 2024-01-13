Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 Big 12), at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Iowa State Players to Watch

Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Milan Momcilovic: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Robert Jones: 9.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Curtis Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Quion Williams: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Mike Marsh: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Oklahoma State AVG Oklahoma State Rank 14th 86.3 Points Scored 74.7 191st 3rd 58.2 Points Allowed 66.8 88th 152nd 37.2 Rebounds 37.2 152nd 122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 220th 7.2 3pt Made 9.7 33rd 12th 18.6 Assists 16.7 41st 86th 10.7 Turnovers 12.5 247th

