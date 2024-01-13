Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 Big 12), at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milan Momcilovic: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Robert Jones: 9.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Curtis Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quion Williams: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Oklahoma State Rank
|14th
|86.3
|Points Scored
|74.7
|191st
|3rd
|58.2
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|88th
|152nd
|37.2
|Rebounds
|37.2
|152nd
|122nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|220th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.7
|33rd
|12th
|18.6
|Assists
|16.7
|41st
|86th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.5
|247th
