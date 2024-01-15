The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Williams Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Information

Iowa Players to Watch

Tony Perkins: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Minnesota Players to Watch

Elijah Hawkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iowa vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG Iowa AVG Iowa Rank 61st 80.5 Points Scored 86.7 11th 78th 66.3 Points Allowed 77.6 319th 101st 38.5 Rebounds 39 84th 234th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 162nd 87th 8.5 3pt Made 7 235th 5th 20.2 Assists 19.2 9th 199th 11.9 Turnovers 9.7 38th

