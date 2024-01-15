Iowa vs. Minnesota January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) play a fellow Big Ten squad, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Williams Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via BTN.
Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Iowa Players to Watch
- Tony Perkins: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ben Krikke: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 13.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Freeman: 10 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK
- Patrick McCaffery: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Elijah Hawkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 7.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Christie: 11.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Iowa vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|Iowa AVG
|Iowa Rank
|61st
|80.5
|Points Scored
|86.7
|11th
|78th
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|319th
|101st
|38.5
|Rebounds
|39
|84th
|234th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|162nd
|87th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7
|235th
|5th
|20.2
|Assists
|19.2
|9th
|199th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|9.7
|38th
