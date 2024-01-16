The Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Marriott Center. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 14.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Milan Momcilovic: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Curtis Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tre King: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU Players to Watch

  • Spencer Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Noah Waterman: 11.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaxson Robinson: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Richie Saunders: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trevin Knell: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. BYU Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Iowa State AVG Iowa State Rank
5th 90.4 Points Scored 86.2 13th
13th 61.5 Points Allowed 59.1 5th
3rd 44.4 Rebounds 37.7 134th
36th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 9.8 122nd
1st 12.8 3pt Made 7.3 210th
1st 22.5 Assists 19.0 10th
28th 9.5 Turnovers 10.7 86th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.