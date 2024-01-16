The Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Marriott Center. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Information

Iowa State Players to Watch

Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Spencer Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Iowa State vs. BYU Stat Comparison

BYU Rank BYU AVG Iowa State AVG Iowa State Rank 5th 90.4 Points Scored 86.2 13th 13th 61.5 Points Allowed 59.1 5th 3rd 44.4 Rebounds 37.7 134th 36th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 9.8 122nd 1st 12.8 3pt Made 7.3 210th 1st 22.5 Assists 19.0 10th 28th 9.5 Turnovers 10.7 86th

