Iowa State vs. BYU January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the BYU Cougars (12-1, 0-0 Big 12), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Marriott Center. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 14.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milan Momcilovic: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Curtis Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre King: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
BYU Players to Watch
- Spencer Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Waterman: 11.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 16.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Richie Saunders: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trevin Knell: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Iowa State vs. BYU Stat Comparison
|BYU Rank
|BYU AVG
|Iowa State AVG
|Iowa State Rank
|5th
|90.4
|Points Scored
|86.2
|13th
|13th
|61.5
|Points Allowed
|59.1
|5th
|3rd
|44.4
|Rebounds
|37.7
|134th
|36th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|122nd
|1st
|12.8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|210th
|1st
|22.5
|Assists
|19.0
|10th
|28th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|86th
