Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) against the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Information

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries: 19.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Atin Wright: 15.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kevin Overton: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Conor Enright: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • Myles Foster: 10.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dalton Banks: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Malachi Poindexter: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kendall Lewis: 8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Drake vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank
304th 68.8 Points Scored 79.4 77th
129th 69.2 Points Allowed 67.2 98th
155th 37.1 Rebounds 34.6 263rd
163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.1 268th
261st 6.6 3pt Made 8.5 86th
316th 11.6 Assists 16.2 49th
241st 12.4 Turnovers 9.1 16th

