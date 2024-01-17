Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) against the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 19.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Darnell Brodie: 11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Atin Wright: 15.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kevin Overton: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Conor Enright: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois State Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 10.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Dalton Banks: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Lewis: 8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank 304th 68.8 Points Scored 79.4 77th 129th 69.2 Points Allowed 67.2 98th 155th 37.1 Rebounds 34.6 263rd 163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.1 268th 261st 6.6 3pt Made 8.5 86th 316th 11.6 Assists 16.2 49th 241st 12.4 Turnovers 9.1 16th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.