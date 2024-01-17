Drake vs. Illinois State January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) against the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 19.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Atin Wright: 15.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Conor Enright: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 10.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Drake vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Drake AVG
|Drake Rank
|304th
|68.8
|Points Scored
|79.4
|77th
|129th
|69.2
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|98th
|155th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|34.6
|263rd
|163rd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|268th
|261st
|6.6
|3pt Made
|8.5
|86th
|316th
|11.6
|Assists
|16.2
|49th
|241st
|12.4
|Turnovers
|9.1
|16th
