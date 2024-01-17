Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) playing the Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Information

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • Nate Heise: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tytan Anderson: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bowen Born: 14.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jacob Hutson: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Campbell: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Belmont Players to Watch

  • Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Malik Dia: 17.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Cade Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jayce Willingham: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isaiah Walker: 6.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Stat Comparison

Belmont Rank Belmont AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank
70th 79.8 Points Scored 76.8 141st
332nd 78.7 Points Allowed 72.9 224th
275th 34.4 Rebounds 34.9 250th
330th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 6.9 330th
100th 8.4 3pt Made 8.5 86th
97th 15.1 Assists 13.9 149th
264th 12.6 Turnovers 10.5 76th

