Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) playing the Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Information

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Nate Heise: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Tytan Anderson: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Bowen Born: 14.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jacob Hutson: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Campbell: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Belmont Players to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Dia: 17.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Cade Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Jayce Willingham: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Walker: 6.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Stat Comparison

Belmont Rank Belmont AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank 70th 79.8 Points Scored 76.8 141st 332nd 78.7 Points Allowed 72.9 224th 275th 34.4 Rebounds 34.9 250th 330th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 6.9 330th 100th 8.4 3pt Made 8.5 86th 97th 15.1 Assists 13.9 149th 264th 12.6 Turnovers 10.5 76th

