Northern Iowa vs. Belmont January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) playing the Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bowen Born: 14.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Belmont Players to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Dia: 17.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jayce Willingham: 8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Walker: 6.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Stat Comparison
|Belmont Rank
|Belmont AVG
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Northern Iowa Rank
|70th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|76.8
|141st
|332nd
|78.7
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|224th
|275th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|34.9
|250th
|330th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|330th
|100th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.5
|86th
|97th
|15.1
|Assists
|13.9
|149th
|264th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|10.5
|76th
