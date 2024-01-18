The Toronto Raptors (14-20) go head to head with the Chicago Bulls (15-21) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The matchup airs on TNT and SportsNet.

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Information

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's also draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls are getting 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Nikola Vucevic this year.

Coby White is averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.0% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Andre Drummond gives the Bulls 7.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Patrick Williams gives the Bulls 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes posts 21.0 points, 9.1 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per game.

Pascal Siakam averages 22.4 points, 6.6 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 28.8% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Dennis Schroder averages 14.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jakob Poeltl posts 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 68.3% from the floor (second in league).

RJ Barrett averages 18.2 points, 2.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Bulls vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Bulls 114.0 Points Avg. 109.3 115.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.1 47.6% Field Goal % 45.2% 35.0% Three Point % 35.5%

