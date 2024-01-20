Bulls vs. Grizzlies January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (16-21) clash with the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan averages 22.2 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.
- Nikola Vucevic averages 16.5 points, 3.4 assists and 10.3 boards per contest.
- Coby White averages 17.9 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Andre Drummond averages 7.3 points, 0.5 assists and 8.6 boards.
- Patrick Williams posts 10 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 41% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane generates 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Grizzlies.
- On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Grizzlies are getting 5.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this year.
- David Roddy is putting up 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 39.9% of his shots from the floor.
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Grizzlies
|109.1
|Points Avg.
|107.4
|111.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.4
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|43.9%
|35.5%
|Three Point %
|33.8%
