The Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) play the Evansville Purple Aces (10-5, 1-3 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Evansville Game Information

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries: 19.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Atin Wright: 15.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kevin Overton: 13 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Conor Enright: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

  • Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Yacine Toumi: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kenny Strawbridge: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tanner Cuff: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joshua Hughes: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Drake vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank
75th 79.4 Points Scored 78.7 87th
93rd 67.2 Points Allowed 72.7 218th
263rd 34.6 Rebounds 37.5 133rd
259th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 272nd
89th 8.5 3pt Made 6.9 235th
47th 16.2 Assists 15.7 63rd
19th 9.1 Turnovers 10.7 97th

