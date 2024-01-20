The Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) play the Evansville Purple Aces (10-5, 1-3 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Drake vs. Evansville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 19.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Darnell Brodie: 11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Atin Wright: 15.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Kevin Overton: 13 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Conor Enright: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville Players to Watch

Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Yacine Toumi: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Kenny Strawbridge: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Tanner Cuff: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Hughes: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank 75th 79.4 Points Scored 78.7 87th 93rd 67.2 Points Allowed 72.7 218th 263rd 34.6 Rebounds 37.5 133rd 259th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 272nd 89th 8.5 3pt Made 6.9 235th 47th 16.2 Assists 15.7 63rd 19th 9.1 Turnovers 10.7 97th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.