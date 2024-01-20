Drake vs. Evansville January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) play the Evansville Purple Aces (10-5, 1-3 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Drake vs. Evansville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games
- January 7 at Belmont
- January 13 at Southern Illinois
- January 10 at home vs Indiana State
- January 17 at Illinois State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 19.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Atin Wright: 15.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 13 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Conor Enright: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Evansville Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kenny Strawbridge: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Hughes: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Drake vs. Evansville Stat Comparison
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Evansville AVG
|Evansville Rank
|75th
|79.4
|Points Scored
|78.7
|87th
|93rd
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|218th
|263rd
|34.6
|Rebounds
|37.5
|133rd
|259th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|272nd
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.9
|235th
|47th
|16.2
|Assists
|15.7
|63rd
|19th
|9.1
|Turnovers
|10.7
|97th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.