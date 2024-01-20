Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) against the Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Information

Iowa Players to Watch

Tony Perkins: 14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Ben Krikke: 16.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Payton Sandfort: 14.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK Patrick McCaffery: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

22.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Braden Smith: 13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Lance Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Kaufman-Renn: 8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Iowa vs. Purdue Stat Comparison

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank 9th 86.7 Points Scored 85.2 14th 318th 77.6 Points Allowed 67.7 101st 81st 38.8 Rebounds 41.3 20th 165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.7 64th 225th 7.0 3pt Made 8.4 101st 8th 19.1 Assists 18.7 10th 43rd 9.9 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

