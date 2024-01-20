Iowa vs. Purdue January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) against the Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Iowa vs. Purdue Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Iowa Players to Watch
- Tony Perkins: 14.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ben Krikke: 16.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 14.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Patrick McCaffery: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Braden Smith: 13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Iowa vs. Purdue Stat Comparison
|Iowa Rank
|Iowa AVG
|Purdue AVG
|Purdue Rank
|9th
|86.7
|Points Scored
|85.2
|14th
|318th
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|101st
|81st
|38.8
|Rebounds
|41.3
|20th
|165th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|64th
|225th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|8.4
|101st
|8th
|19.1
|Assists
|18.7
|10th
|43rd
|9.9
|Turnovers
|11.5
|153rd
