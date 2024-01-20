Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Illinois Salukis (11-4, 3-1 MVC) face a fellow MVC team, the Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at McLeod Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games
- January 10 at home vs UIC
- January 7 at home vs Indiana State
- January 17 at Belmont
- January 14 at Murray State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bowen Born: 14.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 24.3 PTS, 4 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trent Brown: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Iowa Rank
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Southern Illinois Rank
|210th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|61.4
|12th
|283rd
|32.8
|Rebounds
|31.5
|331st
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.