The Southern Illinois Salukis (11-4, 3-1 MVC) face a fellow MVC team, the Northern Iowa Panthers (7-7, 1-2 MVC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at McLeod Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Nate Heise: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Tytan Anderson: 12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bowen Born: 14.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Jacob Hutson: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Trey Campbell: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Xavier Johnson: 24.3 PTS, 4 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Clarence Rupert: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

Troy D'Amico: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Trent Brown: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jovan Stulic: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa Rank Northern Iowa AVG Southern Illinois AVG Southern Illinois Rank 210th 70.1 Points Scored 65.7 321st 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 61.4 12th 283rd 32.8 Rebounds 31.5 331st 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.9 112th 300th 11.6 Assists 13.9 109th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.7 160th

