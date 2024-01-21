Sunday's MVC schedule includes the Drake Bulldogs (10-4) facing the Murray State Racers (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Drake vs. Murray State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Players to Watch

Katie Dinnebier: 19.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Anna Miller: 11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK Grace Berg: 16.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor McAulay: 11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Courtney Becker: 7.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State Players to Watch

Katelyn Young: 17.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Hannah McKay: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ava Learn: 12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Bria Sanders-Woods: 7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Haven Ford: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.