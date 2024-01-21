Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-3) meeting the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-1) at 12:00 PM ET.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Information

Iowa Players to Watch

Caitlin Clark: 31.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ohio State Players to Watch

Jacy Sheldon: 18.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

