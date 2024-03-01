The Drake Bulldogs (2-0) are not considered to be in the running to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

The Bulldogs are set to play the Iowa State Cyclones in a home contest on Sunday, November 12. This clash begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Bulldogs NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Drake Team Stats

The Bulldogs are 1-0 at home and 1-0 on the road this year.

This year, Drake is posting 86.0 points per game (56th-ranked in college basketball) and allowing 67.5 points per contest (212th-ranked).

Drake Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 | 1-0 Drake has the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Drake is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

