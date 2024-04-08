Oddsmakers have given the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) the 35th-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

The Cyclones are at home against the Idaho State Bengals. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12. There are no odds set yet for this game.

Iowa State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 35th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +10000 42nd Bet $100 to win $10000

Iowa State Team Stats

Iowa State's +96 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 48.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 93.5 points per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 45.5 per outing (16th in college basketball).

Iowa State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 Iowa State has two wins over Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Iowa State Players

Milan Momcilovic leads the Cyclones scoring 17.5 points per game.

Iowa State is led in rebounding by Tre King's 7.5 rebounds per game and assists by Tamin Lipsey's 7.0 assists per game.

The Cyclones are led by Momcilovic from beyond the arc. He hits 4.5 shots from deep per game.

Iowa State's steals leader is Curtis Jones, who grabs 3.5 per game. Hason Ward leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks a game.

