The 2024 CDL Season starts tomorrow with Major I Qualifiers

(Gray News) - The Call of Duty League (CDL) off-season is finally coming to a close as teams gear up for their first matches of the 2024 season. This weekend is the starting point for Major I qualifiers, which decide seeding for the Boston Breach hosted Major I. Players have had a month to get acquainted with the new gameplay changes that came with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which dropped on November 10th.

The CDL announced the 2024 season schedule back in early November. Notably, the schedule only includes four Majors, a departure from the five regular-season majors of previous seasons. The first major will be hosted by Boston Breach in late January, with the qualifiers for the major starting on December 8.

Boston Breach Major I Online Qualifiers: December 8th - January 21st Boston LAN Tournament - January 26th - 28th



Miami Heretics have signed on to host Major II in March, with the qualifiers beginning mid-February. 2024 will be their inaugural season, so this is a massive get for the Heretics. Also, outside Javier ‘Vikul’ Milagro, they have a roster full of players who competed primarily in CDL Challengers up to this point. Snagging a home major early in the season is a big opportunity for the freshly minted Heretics to establish themselves in the CDL.

Miami Heretics Major II Online Qualifiers: February 16th - March 17th Miami LAN Tournament: March 21st - 24th



For Major III, after hosting a major in the past two seasons, Toronto Ultra will take on hosting their third Major. Toronto is becoming a mainstay on the CDL Major circuit. The Major also falls in the latter half of the season, so Ultra fans will get to watch their team jockey for post-season positioning at home. The Major III qualifiers will start mid-April, with the LAN tournament beginning May 16th.

Toronto Ultra Major III Online Qualifiers: April 12th - May 12th Toronto LAN Tournament: May 16th - 19th



Another newly established team, the Carolina Royal Ravens, hosts Major IV. The tournament will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, the new home of the Royal Ravens. The Royal Ravens have the most important Major of the season, as it will likely decide which teams make the 2024 CDL World Championship. The Royal Ravens were among the final teams to announce their formal roster for the 2024 season. They reported on November 9th that players James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, Adam ‘GodRx’ Brown, Isaiah ‘Gwinn’ Gwinn, and José ‘ReeaL’ Manuel Fernández would make up their roster.

Carolina Royal Ravens Major IV Online Qualifiers: May 24th - June 16th Charlotte LAN Tournament: June 20th -23rd



Two teams other than the Royal Ravens announced their rosters after the November 2nd schedule announcement. The Vegas Legion announced on November 12th that their roster would comprise Dillion ‘Attach’ Price, Dylan ‘Nero’ Koch, Evan ‘Purj’ Perez, and Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz. The final team to announce a starting roster was the Los Angeles Guerrillas. On November 28th, Adam ‘Assault’ Garcia, Conor ‘Diamondcon’ Johst, Estreal, and Kevin ‘Fame’ Bonanno signed on to complete the Guerrillas’ roster.

The schedule for the first weekend of Major I Qualifiers is as follows:

Friday, December 8th: Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe: 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST / 12 PM PST Seattle Surge vs. Los Angeles Thieves: 4:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM CST / 1:30 PM PST New York Subliner vs. OpTic Texas: 6 PM EST / 5 PM CST / 3 PM PST

Saturday, December 9th: Miami Heretics vs. Carolina Royal Ravens: 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST / 12 PM PST Minnesota RØKKR vs. Vegas Legion: 4:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM CST / 1:30 PM PST Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Toronto Ultra: 6 PM EST / 5 PM CST / 3 PM PST Boston Breach vs. Seattle Surge: 7:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM CST / 4:30 PM PST

Sunday, December 10th: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Vegas Legion: 3 PM EST / 2 PM CST / 12 PM PST Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. New York Subliners: 4:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM CST / 1:30 PM PST Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Thieves: 6 PM EST / 5 PM CST / 3 PM PST OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota RØKKR: 7:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM CST / 4:30 PM PST



To watch the start of the 2024 CDL season, tune in to the Major I Qualifiers this weekend on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

The location, date, and host of the 2024 CDL World Championship are yet to be announced, so fans must hold off on adding it to their calendars a bit longer.

