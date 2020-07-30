Requests for 100 percent online learning due Aug. 6 in Davenport School District

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Parents and guardians in the Davenport Community School District have until Aug. 6 to submit a request for their students to engage in 100 percent virtual online learning for at least the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the district’s website, parents and guardians can do so by logging onto the Parent Portal account, www.davenportschools.org/portal , and click on the link “Online Commitment Form” on the message screen.

The school district last week released its updated Return to Learn plan to students and parents.

The school district had planned to utilize full online learning for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 24, but Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds threw a curveball in those plans last week when she announced that 50% of learning would have to be in the classroom.

“So, our plan right now is to have our students come to school 50% of the time on Aug. 24,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Koblyski told TV6 Friday. “Fifty percent they will be in the classroom with their teacher, half the density of a class. So instead of 24 students, there will be 12. And then the other 5 days of a 10-day cycle they will be working online with their teachers.”

Parents will be asked to take their child’s temperature before they ride the bus. There will be assigned seating on buses and students will have to wear a mask on the bus and at school, Koblyski said.

They will only be allowed to take their mask off when they can socially distance beyond six feet, he said.

Staff will be required to have either a face shield or a mask, and desks are going to be in rows, and will all face the front of the room to make sure everyone is pointed in the same direction, Kobylski said.

There also will be arrows in the hallway which ways students can walk, very similar to grocery stores.

According to the district’s website, parents and guardians do still have the option to request 100 percent virtual learning for a minimum of at least the first semester.

