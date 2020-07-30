Advertisement

Requests for 100 percent online learning due Aug. 6 in Davenport School District

(Davenport Community School District)
(Davenport Community School District)(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Parents and guardians in the Davenport Community School District have until Aug. 6 to submit a request for their students to engage in 100 percent virtual online learning for at least the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the district’s website, parents and guardians can do so by logging onto the Parent Portal account, www.davenportschools.org/portal, and click on the link “Online Commitment Form” on the message screen.

The school district last week released its updated Return to Learn plan to students and parents.

The school district had planned to utilize full online learning for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 24, but Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds threw a curveball in those plans last week when she announced that 50% of learning would have to be in the classroom.

“So, our plan right now is to have our students come to school 50% of the time on Aug. 24,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Koblyski told TV6 Friday. “Fifty percent they will be in the classroom with their teacher, half the density of a class. So instead of 24 students, there will be 12. And then the other 5 days of a 10-day cycle they will be working online with their teachers.”

Parents will be asked to take their child’s temperature before they ride the bus. There will be assigned seating on buses and students will have to wear a mask on the bus and at school, Koblyski said.

They will only be allowed to take their mask off when they can socially distance beyond six feet, he said.

Staff will be required to have either a face shield or a mask, and desks are going to be in rows, and will all face the front of the room to make sure everyone is pointed in the same direction, Kobylski said.

There also will be arrows in the hallway which ways students can walk, very similar to grocery stores.

According to the district’s website, parents and guardians do still have the option to request 100 percent virtual learning for a minimum of at least the first semester.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,393 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,393 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

Iowa News

Iowa Ed Department to rule on in-person school appeals

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iowa Department of Education says it will rule next week on appeals filed by at least districts opposed to fully opening schools to in-person classes when the new school year begins in the coming weeks.

News

36,000 Iowans sign petition asking Gov. Reynolds to reverse proclamation for in-person school

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Rock Island-Milan School District discusses Return to Learn plan with parents

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Pleasant Valley School District shares updated Return to Learn plan

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Moline Township awarded over $45,000 to help families with rent, mortgage

Updated: 8 hours ago
Moline Township has been awarded over $45,000 to help families with rent and mortgage.

News

Moline Township awarded over $45,000 to help families with rent, mortgage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Moline Township announced it has been awarded over $45,370 through CARES Act funding.

News

Homeowners of Viola house explosion

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Rock Island-Milan School District discusses Return to Learn plan with parents

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The school district will begin the 2020-2021 school year with full remote learning.

News

Hispanic Heritage Month events canceled; new fundraiser created

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
LULAC, the League of Latin American Citizens, is hosting a fundraising event in order to create more scholarships for local students.