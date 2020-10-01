Advertisement

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel is being sold

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Jumer’s Casino and Hotel in Rock Island is being sold.

The current owner, Delaware North, made the announcement Thursday that it has reached agreement with Twin River Worldwide Holdings to sell the casino and hotel complex in Rock Island.

Twin Rivers managers casinos in five states.

The deal not only includes the casino, but also the hotel, event center and four restaurants.

Jumer’s says it employed 400 people before the pandemic.

The sale is expected to close in the spring of 2021.

