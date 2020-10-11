Fall edition of Visit Quad Cities’ QC Restaurant Week begins

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Visit Quad Cities' fall edition of QC Restaurant Week starts Sunday, October 11th. Traditionally held in February, the fall edition will bring some much-needed love to local restaurants in the area.

The two-week event will run from Sunday, October 11th through Saturday, October 24th. Participation is easy. All you have to do is visit participating restaurants, determine where you want to eat, make reservations if necessary, and enjoy your meal. No coupons or passes are needed.

There will also be an opportunity to win a host of local restaurant gift cards. To enter, participants must purchase a meal at a participating restaurant between October 11th-24th. Then, they can either show a receipt, a photo of themselves at the restaurant, or pose with their carryout meal and submit their information to the online entry form. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to enter and must submit their entry by October 30th. A winner will be announced on the Quad Cities Facebook page in the first week of November. Participants can make more than one entry with a receipt or photo from each different restaurant.

You can show how you’re supporting local businesses using the hashtag #qcrestaurantweek.

