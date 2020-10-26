Scott County Auditor: Expect long lines on election day due to COVID-19 regulations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Roxanna Mortiz, Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, says voters should expect long lines on election day due to COVID-19 regulations.

“Those who choose to vote on Election Day may experience longer lines than usual due to the need for social distancing and sanitation at the polling places,” Moritz said. “We are limiting the number of people gathered at one time in the polling places and asking people to maintain a minimum six foot distance from each other as they wait in line.

"Poll workers will be constantly sanitizing surfaces. Voters will scan their own driver’s licenses rather than poll workers doing the scanning. All of these measures will increase the average amount of time it takes to cast a ballot,” she said.

“I’m not happy needing to take these measures, but I’d rather take a little extra time and be safe than unduly risk the lives of our voters," Mortiz said.

You can read more about voting options in Scott County in the news release below:

Voting Options & Risk Levels

According to the Scott County Health Department in-person voting on Election Day runs the greatest risk for voters contracting COVID-19. There are different types of voting options available and each carry a different type of risk:

Voting by absentee ballot is the lowest risk as it nearly eliminates the number of people you are in contact with.

Early voting at a location identified by the County Auditor limits the number of people you come in contact with since you are allowed to choose when you vote, including choosing non-peak times.

Day of Voting at your designated polling place has additional risks because your ability to social distance is limited and you cannot control the size of crowds.

Voting in Person - Preventing the Spread of COVID-19

Should you choose either in-person voting option, take steps to protect yourself and others. This is also true for any members of our community that will be volunteering their time as poll workers at polling locations. Recognize that you will very likely be in close contact with individuals at your polling place (closer than 6 feet for longer than 15 minutes). We ask that you do your part and consider COVID-19 safety while you’re doing your part as an American citizen:

Make sure that you wear a mask — when you are in line, when talking to others/poll workers, and when voting).

As much as possible, keep 6 feet of distance between yourself and others.

Bring hand sanitizer and use it

Please stay home if you think there’s any chance you’re sick. Because of the close distance you may have to others, if you are possibly sick with COVID-19, there is a good chance you would be exposing others to the virus in this type of a situation.

Avoid Long Lines

The best way to avoid long lines is to vote early at one of the County’s six early voting sites, or to return mail ballots by mailing them back or returning them to the County Drop Box or one of the early voting sites. “Voters do not need to personally return their ballots,” Moritz said. “They can mail them back or have someone the voter trusts bring them to my office, the County Drop Box or one of our satellite locations. We have received the majority of mail ballots already, but there are still a few thousand left to return. My office urges those with mail ballots to send them in as soon as possible,” Moritz said.

Early voting times have been expanded

“My office has expanded the hours of early voting and now for the first time we are offering voting on the Sunday before the election. We hope that voters will not wait until the last minute to vote. If voters have decided on who they intend to vote for then we encourage them to vote as soon as possible and to pick a time which will minimize their personal risks,” Moritz said.

Scott County Auditor’s Office

600 W. 4th St, Davenport – All Ballots Available

Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm

Saturday, October 31st, 7:00am to 7:00pm (expanded hours)

Sunday, November 1st, 8:00am to 4:00pm (extra day of voting)

Monday, November 2nd, 8:00am to 5:00pm

Bettendorf Community Center

2204 Grant St., Bettendorf – All Ballots Available

Monday through Saturday, 10:00am to 6:00pm

Sunday, November 1st, 10:00am to 4:00pm (extra day of voting)

Davenport Eastern Avenue Branch Library

6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport – All Ballots Available

Monday & Wednesday, 1:00pm to 7:00pm

Tuesday & Thursday, 10:00am to 7:00pm

Friday & Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm

Sunday, November 1st, 10:00am to 4:00pm (extra day of voting)

Davenport Fairmount Street Branch Library

3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport – All Ballots Available

Monday & Wednesday, 10:00am to 7:00pm

Tuesday & Thursday, 1:00pm to 7:00pm

Friday & Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm

Sunday, November 1st, 10:00am to 4:00pm (extra day of voting)

Scott County Library, Eldridge

200 N. 6th Av., Eldridge – All Ballots Available

Monday through Thursday, 10:00am to 7:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm

NO SUNDAYS

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.