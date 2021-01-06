Advertisement

Man wanted in New Year’s Day shooting in Galesburg

A warrant for the arrest of Kyle D Reddick has been issued.
An arrest warrant for Kyle D Reddick has been issued for four counts of attempted first degree...
An arrest warrant for Kyle D Reddick has been issued for four counts of attempted first degree murder.(KWQC Staff)
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is wanted in connection to a shooting on New Year’s Day in Galesburg.

A warrant for the arrest of Kyle D Reddick has been issued for four counts of attempted first degree murder.

In a release on Wednesday, the suspect has not yet been taken into custody.

Galesburg police say multiple were hurt after a shooting early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

In a Facebook post on the police department’s page, the shooting incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. That is just a few blocks away from the Churchill Junior High School.

More information on the incident can be found here.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the state on Facebook Wednesday following the news of the...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: ‘this behavior is unacceptable’
Seven men were sworn into the Davenport Police Department on Wednesday night.
7 new officers sworn in to Davenport Police Department
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Latest News

clouds
Thinning the fog, hoping for sun!
Might we see more sun Friday?
Might we see more sun Friday?
Mississippi Department of Health
Midday Medical- Differences in coronavirus vaccines
Police say further investigation shows the vehicle used during the incident at Galesburg Guns...
Teen fatally shot during break-in at Galesburg gun store
There are three now approved in the U.S. and the U.K.
KWQC Noon News - Midday Medical