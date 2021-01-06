Man wanted in New Year’s Day shooting in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is wanted in connection to a shooting on New Year’s Day in Galesburg.

A warrant for the arrest of Kyle D Reddick has been issued for four counts of attempted first degree murder.

In a release on Wednesday, the suspect has not yet been taken into custody.

Galesburg police say multiple were hurt after a shooting early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

In a Facebook post on the police department’s page, the shooting incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. That is just a few blocks away from the Churchill Junior High School.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

