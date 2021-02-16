Recent survey finds 89% of workers saying “work-life getting worse”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As America nears the one-year mark of the pandemic as well as dealing with a nationwide winter storm, burnout amongst workers is on the rise.

The Harvard Business Review recently published a survey which found 89% of respondents worldwide said: “their work-life was getting worse.”

And according to Express Pros co-owner Shea Ricketts, an agency specializing in hiring, burnout has increased in the past year.

“It (burnout) happened a lot over the last year for the simple fact that people are getting overworked because now there’s that uprise and people need more employees in their building and they’re just not finding them or training them as quickly as need be,” Ricketts said.

An additional reason includes people being unable to find a balance as many shifted to work-from-home positions over the past year.

“They’re working from home and they’re not having that work-life balance, it’s just constant work, even if they’re off the clock, checking their computer, checking their phone,” Ricketts said.

There are things to look for when it comes to identifying where the burnout stems from

“Continuing to have a good culture, enjoying what you do, have a purpose, wanting to come to work is going to help a lot,” Ricketts said, “Having a job you enjoy, people around you every day and making sure you have enough staff to get through the day and not overworked”

There’s good news though, especially for those looking for a new job.

“A lot of places are hiring right now, they’re trying to get their production back up, whether it be work from home positions, manufacturers,” Ricketts said, “We have almost 150 positions that we could fill right now if we have the people willing to work.”

And if you’re unable to change jobs, there are measures to be taken to help.

“Making sure you’re doing things you enjoy outside of work, some people workout, some people go have fun with their friends, still having connections, with other human beings which I know is a little difficult right now,” Ricketts said.

