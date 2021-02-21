Additional enforcement of Move Over Law coming in Illinois

(KWQC) - Illinois State Police will be conducting a statewide enforcement over the next weeks to “aggressively enforce” the Move Over Law, also known as “Scott’s Law.” The law makes sure drivers move over when they see an emergency vehicle, in order to help protect law enforcement.

Troopers will reportedly be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ Move Over Law and distracted driving laws, especially the following:

All drivers must change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights, and any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated. The law also states, if changing would be impossible or unsafe, drivers are required to proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle and leave a safe distance until safely passing the stationary vehicle.

All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet.

All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.

Drivers under the age of 19 are prohibited from using any cellphone, even handsfree.

All drivers are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free, while in school speed zones and work zones.

School bus drivers are not permitted to use any type of cellphone, even handsfree.

It is illegal to use a cellphone or take photos or videos on wireless devices when driving within 500 feet of an emergency scene.

Police say someone who violates the Move Over Law is committing a business offense and faces a fine of at least $250 and more than $10,000 for a first offense. Authorities add that if the violation ends in an injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for some time between six months and two years.

Authorities say those facing distracted driving violations could receive a fine up to $75 for a first offense. If there is a serious injury or death due to distracted driving, drivers will face penalties of at least three years in prison.

