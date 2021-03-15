Timeline: COVID-19 cases in the state of Illinois

Ill. (KWQC) - It has been over a year since COVID-19 hit the United States and began to affect the TV6 viewing area.

Here is a timeline of events starting on February 28, 2020. This is data from the state of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Public Health on their tracking positive cases, negative cases and deaths in the state.

Illinois:

1/24 - IDPH announces Chicago has announced its first local patient with travel-related COVID case. Health officials reassure the general public the risk of the virus spreading still remains low.

1/30 - IDPH announces second case of COVID-19. He is the spouse of the first confirmed case. Officials say he had not traveled overseas but interacted with his wife upon her return from China. This is the first case in the United States of person-to-person spread of the virus.

2/11 - The state of Illinois becomes the first state in the U.S. to be able to conduct testing for COVID-19 in the state.

2/12 - The CDC confirms IDPH should continue to provide in-state testing for COVID-19.

2/26 - Illinois announces current risk to Illinoisans remains low, but the state begins taking steps to prepare. IDPH begins conducting hospital assessments to determine all available capacity in the event more people need medical care.

3/5 - IDPH announces the fifth case of COVID in the state, testing labs in Chicago, Springfield and Carbondale are fully operational as state officials coordinate a robust response.

3/8 - IDPH announces new presumptive cases and advises the public on important preventative actions.

3/9 - Gov. Pritzker issues Disaster Proclamation.

3/11 - IDPH addresses COVID, announces World Health Organization has characterized it as a pandemic. Gov. Pritzker restricts visitors at nursing homes.

3/14 - State officials identify the first case associated with a long-term care facility.

3/16 - Closing of bars and restaurants for on-site consumption.

3/17 - Illinois announces schools to go to remote learning. IDPH announces first death due to COVID in the state. Officials announced they are monitoring an outbreak at a long-term care facility in DuPage County.

3/20 - IDPH announces 150+ cases, state total of confirmed cases is now at 585. Officials say they are working to increase testing capacity by working with state hospitals to implement testing within their facilities as cases continuously rise.

3/21 - Gov. Pritzker issues a Stay at Home order.

3/22 - IDPH announces nearly 300 new cases, bringing state total to 1,049 cases. Health officials say it is still unknown at this time if a pregnant woman can pass COVID-19 to her fetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery.

3/25 - IDPH announces they now have 1,865 confirmed cases in the state and announces correctional facilities impacted. Two correctional officers and one man incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center have tested positive as well as a contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center. Those who have been exposed are quarantining.

3/28 - IDPH announces the first death of an infant due to COVID-19. “There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. The infant was younger than the age of 1.

April - IDPH starts to announce 1,000+ cases multiple times throughout the month. As of April 12 cases surpass 20,000. Two weeks later the cases rise to 43,903 cases.

May - Gov. Pritzker announces a five-phase plan to reopening the state of Illinois safely.

5/28 - IDPH files emergency rules mandating long-term care facilities to comply with infection control practices. This includes testing all residents and staff for COVID-19. The state has provided 45,000 testing kits to 170 long-term care facilities.

6/2 - Community-based testing sites to reopen in Illinois. Ten of the 11 state-managed Community Based Testing Sites will resume normal operations.

6/4 - State announces Community Based testing sites now open to all. Expanded criteria now allows anyone to get tested, regardless of symptoms. State’s confirmed cases have risen to 124,759 confirmed cases and 5,736 deaths.



