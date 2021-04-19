Oakville Mayor celebrates 90th birthday

OAKVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - The small community of Oakville in Southeast Iowa was devastated by flooding in 2008. Leading the charge to rebuild the community was Mayor Benita Grooms who’s still serving as mayor 13 years later. On Saturday, Grooms celebrated a special milestone: turning 90 years old!

Mayor Grooms celebrated her 90th birthday with family and dozens of friends. She’s served as mayor since 2008 and served as mayor for most of the 90′s. She helped save the town she loves so much and on Saturday, the mayor was thrilled to be surrounded by those who love her the most.

“To have them come and make the effort to come and share the time with me is just really phenomenal I love them all and so the time has been very very special today,” shared Mayor Grooms.

Allison Alameda says she admires her mom’s strength, “I want to be just like her when I grow up, she’s just a wonderful woman.”

Benita tells tv6 she plans to serve as mayor of Oakville for two more years before retiring.

