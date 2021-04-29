Advertisement

Figge Cafe’: Open for Lunch

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Make plans to join your friends for lunch at the Figge Café featuring Chef Stu. It’s finally re-opened and it’s a chance to experience the view from one of the most beautiful dining rooms in the Quad Cities—and visit the galleries while you’re there. The food is as special as the art work. Chef Jason Stewart is the PSL guest on Zoom from the Figge’ dining/bar area showing off some of the delicious entrees (like the BLT salad, Bistro Bowls, & Club Sandwich with grilled chicken salad) that viewers can select off of the menu. They have recently introduced a comprehensive wine list featuring wine by the glass to go along with the lovely food. Watch the segment to learn more.

SEE THE MENU HERE

Monday Closed Tuesday - Friday 11am - 2pm Saturday - Sunday Closed (Happy hour is on hiatus until further notice)

Make a reservation by calling 563.345.6647

FIGGE ART MUSEUM / 225 West Second Street / Davenport, Iowa / info@figgeartmuseum.org

