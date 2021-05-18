Advertisement

Attendance limits removed for this week’s Iowa High School State Track & Field Meet

(KWQC)
By Joey Donia
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Following updated public health guidance, attendance limitations have been removed for this week’s Iowa High School State Track & Field meet at Drake Stadium Des Moines. The three day event which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, will be open to all interested spectators, lifting previous restrictions that would only allow two tickets per qualifying participant. Tickets go on sale today at noon. Tickets can be purchased through the IHSAA website.

following updated public health guidance and coordination with Drake University and Polk County Health Department.

