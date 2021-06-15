Jumer’s Casino acquired by sports betting company Bally’s for $120 million

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Jumer’s, the longstanding casino based out of Rock Island, is now under new management.

The casino announced in a press release Tuesday, they have been bought by the Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY), a company built on sports betting and iGaming, for a grand total of $120 million. They were previously owned by Delaware North Companies Gaming & Entertainment, Inc.

“As the latest step in our ongoing portfolio diversification strategy, we are excited to complete our acquisition of Jumer’s and enter the rapidly growing Illinois gaming market,” said George Papanier, President and CEO of Bally’s.

According to the release, Bally’s made the move to acquire the casino due to the substantial uptick in sports betting in the state of Illinois. The company said this was a great opportunity to invest in “lucrative sports betting opportunities,” and wanted to expand their business scope in Illinois.

