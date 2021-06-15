Advertisement

Jumer’s Casino acquired by sports betting company Bally’s for $120 million

The casino which first opened in Rock Island in 1992 was acquired for a total of $120 million.
The casino which first opened in Rock Island in 1992 was acquired for a total of $120 million.(kwqc, jumers casino & hotel)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Jumer’s, the longstanding casino based out of Rock Island, is now under new management.

The casino announced in a press release Tuesday, they have been bought by the Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY), a company built on sports betting and iGaming, for a grand total of $120 million. They were previously owned by Delaware North Companies Gaming & Entertainment, Inc.

“As the latest step in our ongoing portfolio diversification strategy, we are excited to complete our acquisition of Jumer’s and enter the rapidly growing Illinois gaming market,” said George Papanier, President and CEO of Bally’s.

According to the release, Bally’s made the move to acquire the casino due to the substantial uptick in sports betting in the state of Illinois. The company said this was a great opportunity to invest in “lucrative sports betting opportunities,” and wanted to expand their business scope in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are treating the incident as a hit-and-run investigation.
Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run crash damaged Bettendorf used car business
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One killed in multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Sterling
The Waste Commission of Scott County says propane tanks are creating hazards at its facilities...
Propane tank causes explosion and fire at Scott Co. Recycling Center
Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on...
Woman safely located following kidnapping in Peru, Illinois

Latest News

Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
Empty seats at the Taxslayer Center in Moline, Ill.
Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
11 News meteorologist Luke Victor says the smoke is so thick, it is being picked up on his radar.
State EPA asks AG Raoul to pursue legal action against Chemtool, cites violations
Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on...
Woman safely located following kidnapping in Peru, Illinois