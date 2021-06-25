Blood Center Offering Incentives To Entice Donors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - – ImpactLife joins blood providers across the United States reporting critical blood shortages. The blood center has collected approximately 85% of its weekly blood donation goal, leaving the local provider of blood components to more than 120 hospitals with just a one- to three-day supply of most blood products. As a result ImpactLife is calling on donors to step up and give the gift of life. All eligible donors are asked to schedule appointments ASAP by calling (800) 747-5401, scheduling online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the Blood Center’s mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app). ImpactLife, which serves local hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, seeks to collect approximately 3600 donations every week, but in recent weeks collections have been near 3000 donations per week. Officials at the blood center blame the drop in donations on reduced mobile drives that began with the COVID-19 pandemic and low donations following Memorial Day. With the Fourth of July holiday quickly coming up prolonged shortages may impact patients who are waiting on procedures like cancer treatment and surgeries. ImpactLife has added a weekly drawing for one of three $500 electronic gift cards to reward those who step up to make a donation. Everyone who registers to donate at an ImpactLife Donor Center or mobile blood drive will also receive a voucher to redeem for a $10 electronic gift card choice of Amazon.com, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lowe’s, Target, Starbucks, or Walmart ($10 gift card voucher provided through July 11, 2021.

