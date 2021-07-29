Advertisement

Real Conversations goes ‘Back to School’ with local educators about programs to better serve students

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - In a recent study, the United Way of the Quad Cities found a number of concerning statistics related to education in the Black community. Among these stats, they found that only 43% of African-American third-graders were reading at their grade level, in comparison to 73% of their White peers.

TV6′s Brittany Kyles spoke to 3 educators: Dr. Yolanda Grandberry Pugh, Tia Edwards, and Bettina McWilliams, about local efforts and programs designed to curb these trends on the newest episode of “Real Conversations in the QC”. The three guests go through different scenarios they have encountered in their education career and shine a light on the struggles of making education more equitable for all students in the Quad Cities.

The new episode will premiere Thursday, July 29th, at 7:00 p.m. on TV6′s Livestream.

Partnering with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA.

“Our goal is to hold important conversations in a non-judgemental setting that helps people see a different perspective for what life may be like for people of color,” explains Mageza.

Episodes are scheduled to air on Thursdays every other week and will have a changing rotation of hosts exploring each topic.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of State Street was blocked following a car accident involving a motorcycle. Our TV6...
Officials confirm one dead in motorcycle accident in Riverdale
Police are working on an active investigation in Davenport following a “citizen aid” call they...
Police respond to ‘citizen aid’ call; encounter unrelated armed individual during call
Fire crews in Geneseo battle a house fire Wednesday, July 28 in extreme heat
Family escapes house fire in Geneseo
On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement following the Biden...
Gov. Reynolds ‘concerned’ over new mask guidance recommendations
FAD 729 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8PM Thursday July 29

Latest News

Johnston is in the hospital after suffering a stroke.
Rock Island County Board Member Don Johnston hospitalized
Raccoon in garage window of vacant Rock Island home.
Rock Island woman says neighboring vacant home is infested with raccoons, seeks city’s help
Rock Island woman says neighboring vacant home is infested with raccoons, seeks city’s help
Rock Island woman says neighboring vacant home is infested with raccoons, seeks city’s help
FAD 729 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8PM Thursday July 29