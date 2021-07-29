Real Conversations goes ‘Back to School’ with local educators about programs to better serve students

(KWQC) - In a recent study, the United Way of the Quad Cities found a number of concerning statistics related to education in the Black community. Among these stats, they found that only 43% of African-American third-graders were reading at their grade level, in comparison to 73% of their White peers.

TV6′s Brittany Kyles spoke to 3 educators: Dr. Yolanda Grandberry Pugh, Tia Edwards, and Bettina McWilliams, about local efforts and programs designed to curb these trends on the newest episode of “Real Conversations in the QC”. The three guests go through different scenarios they have encountered in their education career and shine a light on the struggles of making education more equitable for all students in the Quad Cities.

The new episode will premiere Thursday, July 29th, at 7:00 p.m. on TV6′s Livestream.

Partnering with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA.

“Our goal is to hold important conversations in a non-judgemental setting that helps people see a different perspective for what life may be like for people of color,” explains Mageza.

Episodes are scheduled to air on Thursdays every other week and will have a changing rotation of hosts exploring each topic.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.