CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for Walmart shoplifters

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is looking for four people they say about more than $300 worth of items from a Walmart.

On July 26, two of the suspects went to the self-check-out area and grabbed some empty bags. All four suspects met up several times in the store and put merchandise in the bags.

The bags of items were put in a cart being pushed by a female suspect. An employee attempted to stop her on her way out of the store, but she refused to stop.

Police say the four stole about $380 worth of goods, which is a felony amount.

If you recognize any of these suspects, police ask you to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward.

