Advertisement

Argrow’s House of Healing gives away dozens of backpacks, school supplies in back-to-school drive

The group hopes to make the drive an annual event
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Argrow’s House of Healing Director and Founder Dr. Kit Ford understands it’s not easy making sure kids have all their needs met when heading back to school.

“Little things are big things,” Ford said, “I mean school supplies can be very expensive. A backpack, school supplies, a meal these days is oftentimes expensive so to be able to relieve families of that burden, especially if you have multiple children, it adds up.”

So she organized a back-to-school drive in Rock Island Sunday afternoon to help, and she accomplished her goal.

“Our goal Was to give out over 100 backpacks today and we were able to do just that”, Ford said, ”People are leaving smiling with a backpack full of supplies, a full belly, and a smile on their face so mission accomplished, yes!”

Ford is looking to get kids and families off on the right foot for the school year. Not only that, but she’s hoping the good start will maintain through another uncertain school year.

“Our children are going into the unknown. Our teachers don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID, parents don’t know, our kids don’t know. I know they’re excited to go back to school but we don’t know what’s going to happen with this delta variant,” Ford said, ”So we take it one day at a time, regardless we’re here cheering our children on, if they’re in-person or if they’re virtual or not, regardless they’re going to need these school supplies.”

If you or a loved one are in need of school supplies, Ford asks for you to reach out to Argrow’s at (563) 528-0892 or to email argrowshouse@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Muscatine identified as missing man’s from July 2020
Bettendorf Police say this person is linked to an ongoing Identity Theft investigation.
Bettendorf police asking for assistance in locating person linked to identity theft investigation
UnityPoint reporting RSV surge amid COVID-19 pandemic
UnityPoint reports surge of RSV in kids amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hot Air Balloon Festival
Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off this weekend
Moline Police say a woman has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after...
Moline police: Woman seriously injured after being struck by a train Friday morning

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Big ideas to revitalize downtown Moline in discussion
Big ideas in discussion to revitalize downtown Moline
Big ideas to revitalize downtown Moline in discussion
Big ideas to revitalize downtown Moline in discussion
Pleasant weather for your Sunday, rounding out a nice, mild weekend.
Your First Alert Forecast