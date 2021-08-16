Argrow’s House of Healing gives away dozens of backpacks, school supplies in back-to-school drive

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Argrow’s House of Healing Director and Founder Dr. Kit Ford understands it’s not easy making sure kids have all their needs met when heading back to school.

“Little things are big things,” Ford said, “I mean school supplies can be very expensive. A backpack, school supplies, a meal these days is oftentimes expensive so to be able to relieve families of that burden, especially if you have multiple children, it adds up.”

So she organized a back-to-school drive in Rock Island Sunday afternoon to help, and she accomplished her goal.

“Our goal Was to give out over 100 backpacks today and we were able to do just that”, Ford said, ”People are leaving smiling with a backpack full of supplies, a full belly, and a smile on their face so mission accomplished, yes!”

Ford is looking to get kids and families off on the right foot for the school year. Not only that, but she’s hoping the good start will maintain through another uncertain school year.

“Our children are going into the unknown. Our teachers don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID, parents don’t know, our kids don’t know. I know they’re excited to go back to school but we don’t know what’s going to happen with this delta variant,” Ford said, ”So we take it one day at a time, regardless we’re here cheering our children on, if they’re in-person or if they’re virtual or not, regardless they’re going to need these school supplies.”

If you or a loved one are in need of school supplies, Ford asks for you to reach out to Argrow’s at (563) 528-0892 or to email argrowshouse@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.