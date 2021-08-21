Galva begins new chapter in Football with school’s first ever 8-man team

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) - Over the past decade, Galva High School school has had their football players be a part of the Mid-County Cougars football team. But after a decade of unity, Galva was no longer a part of the Cougars squad, leaving Wildcats to find a new way to allow students to play football.

For the athletes, the move came as a surprise.

“I’m going to be honest, it wasn’t the news I wanted to hear,” Galva LB/TE Joshua Dunn said.

“It was a bit of a shocker to me,” Galva RB Jett Olson.

After the split, the school opted to create their own football team, and for the first time in school history Galva created an 8-man football team. While the move has been an adjustment, Head Coach Tyler Nichols is excited from the city and school’s buy in to the new program.

“I’ve really enjoyed the process of not only building the program from scratch but a lot of players from scratch too,” Nichols said, ”We’ve built our numbers the whole way and I think we’re up to 18 so it was a good number, we were worried it might be 13 or 14 there starting off but we ended up with 18.″

Players mentioned their excitement of getting to represent their city.

“I want to give a lot of pride back to Galva, having our own thing is really, really exciting, playing football...can’t get much better than that,” Olson said.

“Set the foundation, get Galva’s name out there, get it known,” Dunn said.

As for Nichols, he’s looking to build a culture in the city.

“Yeah we want to win, yes we want to get better, but really just an enjoyable experience for our kids that they can look back at my age and say ‘You know what? That was a lot of fun! We did it the right way,’” Nichols said.

With a first-time 8-man program, Dunn shared his excitement of getting to set new records for future players to break.

“Set records, there’s new records to be set now, so got to set those too,” Dunn said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.