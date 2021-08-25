FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

(KWQC) - As Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, the claim that the pharmaceutical company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, is not vaccinated emerged.

That claim is false.

In fact, according to a tweet on the CEO’s own page, he is fully vaccinated and received his second Pfizer/BioNTech immunization on March 10.

So how is this rumor circulating? According to FactCheck.org, Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson tweeted on Aug. 5 “The CEO of Pfizer had to cancel a planned trip to Israel because he was not fully vaccinated. Let me repeat: BECAUSE HE WAS NOT VACCINATED.”

The CEO of Pfizer had to cancel a planned trip to Israel because he was not fully vaccinated.



Let me repeat: BECAUSE HE WAS NOT VACCINATED.

https://t.co/k0kBAjKewc — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 5, 2021

Though she corrected the tweet a few hours later, it did not stop others from retweeting it. The tweet referenced an article in The Jerusalem Post noting Bourla had to cancel a trip to Israel because he was not yet fully vaccinated. The article, posted on March 7, says Bourla said in December 2020 that he did not want to “cut in line” to receive the vaccine before others.

Likewise, Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel is also vaccinated with his own company’s vaccine. According to an interview printed on Sciencehistory.org, Bancel says he was vaccinated on Jan. 3.

At the time of publication, we have been unable to verify if Johnson & Johnson’s CEO is vaccinated. However, he was quoted back in March that he would not cut in line before more vulnerable populations receive the vaccine.

