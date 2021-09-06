Missing Davenport man’s remains identified

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family members of a Davenport man who has been missing since November 2020 said on social media Friday that his remains have been identified.

The remains were initially found on July 3 of this year in the Maquoketa River south of Canton near 15th Avenue in Jones County.

According to the initial press release sent out at the time the remains were found, the Jones County Sheriff’s office thought the remains to be that of 39-year-old Justin Douglas Chambers, who was last seen before Thanksgiving at Wildwood Acres Campground.

His family members confirmed the remains to in face be Chambers’ through a Facebook page dedicated to finding Chambers on September 3rd.

