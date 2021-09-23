Advertisement

What is on the list of 12 modifiable risk factors for dementia?

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In this Midday Medical interview, we are introduced to a list of 12 Modifiable Risk Factors for Dementia. This list is based on studies to discover what we can do regarding lifestyle and health behaviors to prevent dementia.

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers is the guest that highlights what’s on the list, how it is divided up by age, and that mid-life hearing loss is the #1 risk factor on the list. Addressing hearing loss is a primary method to stave off the development of dementia. Getting a free hearing screening is a proactive way to start the fight. Watch the interview to understand the scope of the topic.

Total list of 12 Modifiable Risk Factors for Dementia:

  • 1) Mid-Life Hearing Loss 2) Education 3) Traumatic Brain Injury 4) Hypertension 5) Physical Inactivity 6) Diabetes 7) Excessive Alcohol Consumption 8) Weight Control/Obesity 9) Smoking 10) Depression 11) Social Contact 12) Air Pollutants

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers / Davenport | 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563.355.7155 / OR / 1663 Lincoln Way / Clinton, IA / 563-219-8329

