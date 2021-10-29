Advertisement

Deputies: Women reported missing in Carroll County

By Madison McAdoo
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in finding a woman reported missing this week.

Police say Melissa A. Trumpy, 37, of Monticello, Wisconsin, was last seen in Monroe, Wisconsin, the night of Oct. 26.

Trumpy has ties to Shannon, Illinois, and was believed to have been in the area shortly before her whereabouts became unknown, according to a post by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say she was believed to be in a silver Toyota Tundra extended cab truck or a white Toyota Avalon four-door sedan.

Police say she is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 163 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police ask if you have any information of her whereabouts or any information regarding these two vehicles, please call Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-STOP(7867). Your information will remain anonymous and could earn you a cash reward.

