Advertisement

Duckworth highlights clean water portion of federal infrastructure law

Sen. Tammy Duckworth talks about the federal infrastructure law.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth talks about the federal infrastructure law.(Mike Miletich)
By Mike Miletich
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois will receive $17 billion from the infrastructure plan President Joe Biden signed into law this week. Sen. Tammy Duckworth says the state will quickly see the effects of this plan.

The Gray TV Illinois Capitol Bureau spoke with Duckworth about a portion of the law that she is most proud of.

You’ve likely seen or heard people talk about issues with lead pipes in Illinois for years. State lawmakers passed a plan earlier this year to remove those pipes. Duckworth continued that effort by pushing for the water infrastructure portion of the new federal law.

Most lawmakers and policy experts can tell you Illinois has more lead water pipes than any other state. Duckworth said the state has 23% of all the lead pipes in the country.

Of course, Illinois also has a long backlog of water infrastructure projects that only need funding to move forward. The state will now receive $1.7 billion to address outdated infrastructure for drinking and wastewater.

“You are going to see these water projects happening right away,” Duckworth said. “I would think at the very beginning of next year even. So I’m very happy that we were able to get this done and that the water infrastructure was such a big part of it.”

Most of the state’s lead pipes are in Chicago and suburban Cook County. However, Duckworth noted that many minority communities across Illinois also deal with this problem.

People can also expect to see thousands of new jobs created by the infrastructure law. Duckworth said the plan would help many people get good-paying union jobs for construction, engineering companies, and manufacturing.

Minority and women-owned businesses will get top priorities for contracts and procurement for the projects included in the $1.2 trillion plan.

Still, Duckworth said the Senate must pass the Build Back Better initiative as well. A huge component of that plan is making sure Americans can return to work without worrying about child care.

“We’re going to invest in building more child care centers so that parents who work outside the home can actually find child care for their children. And if you have a 3 or 4-year-old, there’s going to be universal Pre-K as well,” Duckworth said.

She stressed the infrastructure law was critical to creating new jobs, but the Build Back Better plan ensures the support system is there for families. Duckworth said lack of child care is one of the biggest reasons people haven’t returned to work, especially in the service industry.

The House passed the Build Back Better bill Friday morning on a 220-213 vote. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes Democrats can pass the plan out of their chamber before Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Davenport man wins 100-mile running race
Davenport man wins 100-mile running race
stock footage of judge's gavel
Former executives of now-defunct Moline bank plead guilty to defrauding Small Business Administration
Police say they arrested 36-year-old Christina R. Nolen, of Moline. Nolen was arrested by the...
Woman sentenced to probation, suspended prison sentence in 2018 Bettendorf crash

Latest News

A Moline woman was given a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed on two years of...
Woman sentenced to probation, suspended prison sentence in 2018 Bettendorf crash
A Moline man charged earlier this year with a DUI is facing a new charge after Moline police...
Moline man facing DUI charge after car ends up in Mississippi River
The Kwik Star Festival of Trees and parade kicks off Saturday.
Festival of Trees, parade kicks off Saturday
Iowa unemployment rate down slightly to 3.9%
The Chicago Police Department
Man pleads guilty to spitting on cop who body-slammed him