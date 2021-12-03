Christmas in the Village this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For over 44 years people have celebrated this FREE Village of East Davenport event happening on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

East 11th Street will be closed each evening from Mound Street to Jersey Ridge Road.

Events include:

• Santa Claus, Scrooge, Carolers and Musicians throughout the Village of East Davenport.

• Trolley Rides, Nativity With Animals - Friday & Saturday Night, and Live Music - in Various Shops!

• Santa will be in the Village Fire House.

• Trolley Rides - Board in the parking lot behind Camp McClellan Cellars on Jersey Ridge Road

• Scrooge will be at the Boyler’s Building

• Kids Crafting Center at Bayside Bistro

• Snuggle up to a greyhound at Edward Jones courtesy of Quad Cities Greyhound Adoption.

• Face Painting in The Village Theatre and live music

• Miller’s Petting Zoo & Nativity Scene at Gildea’s Pocket Park (corner of Mound St. and E. 11th St.)

• The Grinch, an Elf, Frosty the Snowman, and a Reindeer will be in the Village

• Jack Frost will be nipping noses throughout the Village

• Miss Iowa, Emily Tinsman, will be signing autographs and taking pictures at Calla, 1026 Mound Street.

• Dance party and possible Scrooge sightings at Royal T’s, 1114 Jersey Ridge Road

• A pawsome Christmas window at Freddy’s Fritters featuring Santa Paws and elves, 1111 Jersey Ridge Road

• Kids holiday crafting and treat at Giraffe Photography, 1111 Jersey Ridge Road

• The Quad City Brass Quartet plays at Wide River Winery on Friday night

• The Cupcakery will be at Saints at 2109 East 12th Street, on Friday night. Bell necklace make ‘n take for kids.

• Free mulled hot cranberry apple cider and wine and free wine tasting at Camp McClellan Cellars, 2302 East 11th Street.

• Whoville and high school show choirs at Lagomarcino’s, 2132 East 11th Street

• Letters to Santa at The Plaid Rabbit, 1026 Mound Street.

• A Victorian Christmas window at Sunlight Yoga Center, 1111 Jersey Ridge Road

• WHISK Bakery at Mint Green

• “Winter Sparkle” Fireworks: Saturday at 9 p.m

• Great In-Store Specials!

