Christmas in the Village this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For over 44 years people have celebrated this FREE Village of East Davenport event happening on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
East 11th Street will be closed each evening from Mound Street to Jersey Ridge Road.
Events include:
• Santa Claus, Scrooge, Carolers and Musicians throughout the Village of East Davenport.
• Trolley Rides, Nativity With Animals - Friday & Saturday Night, and Live Music - in Various Shops!
• Santa will be in the Village Fire House.
• Trolley Rides - Board in the parking lot behind Camp McClellan Cellars on Jersey Ridge Road
• Scrooge will be at the Boyler’s Building
• Kids Crafting Center at Bayside Bistro
• Snuggle up to a greyhound at Edward Jones courtesy of Quad Cities Greyhound Adoption.
• Face Painting in The Village Theatre and live music
• Miller’s Petting Zoo & Nativity Scene at Gildea’s Pocket Park (corner of Mound St. and E. 11th St.)
• The Grinch, an Elf, Frosty the Snowman, and a Reindeer will be in the Village
• Jack Frost will be nipping noses throughout the Village
• Miss Iowa, Emily Tinsman, will be signing autographs and taking pictures at Calla, 1026 Mound Street.
• Dance party and possible Scrooge sightings at Royal T’s, 1114 Jersey Ridge Road
• A pawsome Christmas window at Freddy’s Fritters featuring Santa Paws and elves, 1111 Jersey Ridge Road
• Kids holiday crafting and treat at Giraffe Photography, 1111 Jersey Ridge Road
• The Quad City Brass Quartet plays at Wide River Winery on Friday night
• The Cupcakery will be at Saints at 2109 East 12th Street, on Friday night. Bell necklace make ‘n take for kids.
• Free mulled hot cranberry apple cider and wine and free wine tasting at Camp McClellan Cellars, 2302 East 11th Street.
• Whoville and high school show choirs at Lagomarcino’s, 2132 East 11th Street
• Letters to Santa at The Plaid Rabbit, 1026 Mound Street.
• A Victorian Christmas window at Sunlight Yoga Center, 1111 Jersey Ridge Road
• WHISK Bakery at Mint Green
• “Winter Sparkle” Fireworks: Saturday at 9 p.m
• Great In-Store Specials!
