2021 Birdies for Charity raises $12.56 million

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2021 John Deere Classic’s Birdies for Charity helped raise 12.56 million for local non-profits. The results of the donation drive were released Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

That figure amounts to $350,000 more money raised this year than in 2020, when the tournament was canceled. According to a news release, much of the increase came from additional donations made late in the 2020 cycle.

The program’s 470 participating charities also received an eight percent bonus on top of their pledges in 2021, up from five percent in 2020.

The $12.56 million figure is also the third largest donation amount in tournament history.

“We thank our fans, local family foundations and corporate partners - none more important than our title sponsor John Deere and the John Deere Foundation - for their ongoing generosity and support,” said John Deere Classic Executive Director Clair Peterson.

The winners of a one-year lease of a Lexus vehicle are Tom and Melinda Doyle of Bettendorf. They guessed 1,906 birdies would be made during the pro golf tournament in July. The actual number of birdies made was 1,905. The lease and vehicle were provided by Smart Lexus of Quad Cities in Davenport.

