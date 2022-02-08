John Deere acquires majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Company has acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric Inc. Tuesday.

John Deere announced in a media release Tuesday the transaction is now complete, following regulatory approval.

It was announced in December 2021 that John Deere would take majority ownership.

Kreisel Electric Inc., is a leading pioneer in the development of immersion-cooled battery technology, John Deere said. The Austrian company manufactures high-density, high-durability electric battery modules and packs for high-performance and off-highway applications and has created a battery-buffered, high-powered charging infrastructure platform (CHIMERO).

Kreisel Electric is based in Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria. The company was founded in 2014 and has approximately 180 full-time employees, John Deere said. The business will retain its brand name and trademark.

